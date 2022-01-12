Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,808,120 Shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) by 193.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808,120 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Markforged were worth $28,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKFG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,948,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,643,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Markforged during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MKFG. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

In other Markforged news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070.

Shares of Markforged stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,040. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15. Markforged Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

