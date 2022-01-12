Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $321.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 60.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $40,443.56 and $321.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001080 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars.

