Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $14.55 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,810,841,000 after purchasing an additional 61,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after acquiring an additional 147,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,753. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.89. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

