Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,251 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Accolade worth $19,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 920.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.42. 8,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $59.93.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.