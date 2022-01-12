Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103,251 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of NanoString Technologies worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSTG. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTG traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,650. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.73.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

