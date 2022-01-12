Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,124. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.22. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.94 and a beta of 0.39. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after buying an additional 183,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 793.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 153,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after buying an additional 151,999 shares during the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.