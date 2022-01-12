550 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Purchased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.69.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.07. 14,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,390. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $64.76 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

