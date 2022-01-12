Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 700,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,345 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.84. 85,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.09. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

