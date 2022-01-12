WBI Investments Inc. Sells 12,203 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,811,000. Icahn Carl C increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,446 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,599,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,798,000 after purchasing an additional 896,763 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

NYSE:XRX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,838. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other Xerox news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 424,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.