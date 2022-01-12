Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) fell 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.78. 9,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 48,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$48.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

