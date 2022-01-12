Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Bango plc (LON:BGO)’s share price was down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 192.55 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 193.50 ($2.63). Approximately 115,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 125,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.71).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.53) price target on shares of Bango in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 189.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 201.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £147.43 million and a P/E ratio of 195.00.

In other Bango news, insider Frank Bury acquired 50,000 shares of Bango stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £94,000 ($127,596.04).

Bango Company Profile (LON:BGO)

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

