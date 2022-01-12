Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Trading Down 1.8%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $30.17. 8,237,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 6,056,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBTC)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.