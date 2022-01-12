BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Shares Down 3.1%

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT)’s share price traded down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$15.50 and last traded at C$15.50. 2,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.99.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$521.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.08.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$213.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that BMTC Group Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from BMTC Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. BMTC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

About BMTC Group (TSE:GBT)

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

