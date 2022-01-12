iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.30

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.30 and last traded at $58.23, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after buying an additional 915,248 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,343,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,424.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 116,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 115,328 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 114,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,119,000.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

