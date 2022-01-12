The Sandbox Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for $5.17 or 0.00011794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $1.25 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00076560 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.76 or 0.00517385 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000899 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,948,319 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

