-$0.10 EPS Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Transocean reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 562.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 355,691 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 301,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 310.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 454,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 130,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,724,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

