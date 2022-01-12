Brokerages Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target at $45.57

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

CSIQ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

CSIQ traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 223,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $1,833,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $3,997,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 156.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,053 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

