Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.62% of Radiant Logistics worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RLGT. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,008,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 199,927 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 108,876 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $686,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 92,839 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 564,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $286.12 million for the quarter.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

