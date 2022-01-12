CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,261 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 42.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

