CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $362.85 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $218.58 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.36.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

