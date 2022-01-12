Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 575 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 165.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,188,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,243,000 after acquiring an additional 741,476 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $4,896,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 53.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 293,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.42. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

