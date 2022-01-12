NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Increases Dividend to GBX 160 Per Share

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 160 ($2.17) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON NXT traded up GBX 20 ($0.27) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 8,020 ($108.86). 97,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,505. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,044 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,967.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.66 billion and a PE ratio of 17.60. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 7,214 ($97.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,484 ($115.16).

In other NEXT news, insider Soumen Das bought 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,755 ($105.27) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($135,688.81). Also, insider Amanda James bought 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($51.92) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,607.44).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($105.88) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($126.92) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($130.31) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($125.56) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,781.25 ($119.20).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

