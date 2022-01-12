Analysts Set Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target at $20.39

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.39.

VFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

VFF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.34. 3,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,356. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $558.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.46 and a beta of 3.35.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 12.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 54.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

