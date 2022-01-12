Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GLV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,093. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $12.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

