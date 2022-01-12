Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.46

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of KGH stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 414 ($5.62). 17,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,093. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 404.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 412.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Knights Group has a 12-month low of GBX 355.15 ($4.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 472 ($6.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £347.32 million and a P/E ratio of 100.00.

KGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knights Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 495 ($6.72).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

