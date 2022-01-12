Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has raised its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of USA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,635. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825,255 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after buying an additional 71,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,357 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 11.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

