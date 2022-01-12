Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has raised its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of USA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,635. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $9.46.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
See Also: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.