Coastline Trust Co Boosts Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,422. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.126 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

