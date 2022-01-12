Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD traded up $13.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,584.90. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,567.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1,510.95. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

