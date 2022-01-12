Coastline Trust Co Purchases 175 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.67. 40,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,675,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.31 and a 52-week high of $87.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.271 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

