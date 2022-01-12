Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,160 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

