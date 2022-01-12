WBI Investments Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 124,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of ETRN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,046. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.