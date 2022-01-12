iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.34. 33 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,650. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.28. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $119.64.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

