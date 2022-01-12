WBI Investments Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $310.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $251.96 and a 1 year high of $322.92.

