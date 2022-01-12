Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,202 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.19% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $38,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $175,245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after acquiring an additional 818,513 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after acquiring an additional 486,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $55,918,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.92. 1,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.43. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

