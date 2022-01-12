Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.