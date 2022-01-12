Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a 720.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $867.50.

Shares of DNNGY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 102,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,843. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $69.73.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

