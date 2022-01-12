Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 460.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,416,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,159,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,307.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,450.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,432.22. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,179.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

