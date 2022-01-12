South Dakota Investment Council Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 94.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Catalent were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,246,000 after buying an additional 46,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,038,000 after buying an additional 240,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after buying an additional 232,981 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Catalent by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.90. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,011,508 shares of company stock valued at $389,357,832. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

