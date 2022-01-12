Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 143.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 103.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 841,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,848,000 after buying an additional 33,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

