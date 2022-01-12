Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after buying an additional 58,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,229,000 after buying an additional 131,051 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.76.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.