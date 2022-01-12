Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 541 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,204,547,000 after acquiring an additional 159,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.72.

Union Pacific stock opened at $246.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.55 and a 200-day moving average of $227.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

