Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 399 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

Linde stock opened at $338.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

