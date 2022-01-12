Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 130.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after acquiring an additional 112,154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.35 and a 200 day moving average of $223.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $204.84 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

