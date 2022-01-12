SureRemit Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $768.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SureRemit has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00061834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00079977 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.36 or 0.07590502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,906.04 or 1.00401681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00069076 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007122 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

