South Dakota Investment Council Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 435.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.