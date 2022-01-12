Keebeck Alpha LP Reduces Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

FRC stock opened at $205.26 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $143.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

