DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,774 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of DexCom worth $103,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $11,892,867. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

DXCM stock opened at $481.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.60.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.