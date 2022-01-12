Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1,353.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 269.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on K shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.