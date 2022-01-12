Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $223.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day moving average of $197.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $226.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

