Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $136,000 in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000.

SLGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

SLGC stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. SomaLogic Inc has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

